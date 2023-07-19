Volvo - margins on the rise

Volvo's net sales rose 11% to SEK140.8bn in the second quarter, reflecting growth in all business areas and ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Net sales from all the group's different vehicles rose to SEK109.3, up from SEK92.2. Net sales from Services were up almost SEK5.0bn at SEK31.5bn.

Volvo said larger truck fleets are continuing to upgrade their vehicles, but smaller fleets have become more cautious, because of lower used truck prices and lower freight volumes. Total order intake fell 10% in the quarter.

Strong pricing and a favourable mix of products sold contributed to an increase in underlying operating margins from 11.6% to 15.4%, despite ongoing cost inflation. Underlying operating profit rose 58.1% to SEK21.7bn.

Volvo had net financial debt of SEK30.4 at the end of the period, up around SEK8.0bn.

Volvo shares fell 2.2% following the announcement.

View the latest Volvo share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Volvo key facts Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 10.4

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 13.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Volvo

Find out more about Volvo shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.