AB InBev - full-year guidance maintained, weak US performance

AB InBev's second-quarter revenue grew 7.2% on an organic basis, to $15.1bn. This was driven by price hikes as volumes declined by 1.4%. Revenues grew in all regions except North America, which saw a 9.0% decline.

Underlying operating profit rose 2.2% to $3.6bn, as revenue growth outstripped elevated costs.

First-half free cash flow worsened from an inflow of $265m to an outflow of $464m. Net debt increased from $69.7bn to $73.8bn.

AB InBev reiterated its previous guidance for full-year cash profits (EBITDA) to grow by 4-8%, with revenue growth estimated to run ahead of this level.

The shares rose 3.1% following the announcement.

AB InBev key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 16.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture. Overseas dividends can be subject to withholding tax which not be reclaimable.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, but our views might have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.