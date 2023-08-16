Aviva - confident on outlook, expects to beat medium-term targets

Aviva reported an 8% rise in first-half operating profit to £715m, driven by General Insurance performance in UK & Ireland and Canada, where gross written premiums rose 12%. Insurance, Wealth & Retirement was a drag, as higher profit in Annuities & Equity Release and Protection & Health were more than offset by higher costs and declines from Wealth.

The stock of future profits, a new measure that reflects profits expected to be released over the life of insurance contracts, rose 1% since the start of the year to £7.9bn.

The solvency ratio, with measures capital levels compared to requirements, dipped from 212% to 202%. The total interim dividend was raised 8% to 11.1p.

Operating profit is expected to rise 5-7% this year, with cash and capital generation expected to exceed medium-term targets.

The shares rose 2.5% in early trading.

Aviva key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 8.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 6.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 9.3%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 8.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

