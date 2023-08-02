BAE Systems - profits move higher, full-year guidance upgraded

BAE's first-half sales rose to £12.0bn, up 11% on ignoring exchange rate impacts, with all segments delivering growth.

Underlying operating profit moved 10% higher to £1.3bn, helped by higher sales as well as margin expansion in the group's key Air and Platforms & Services segments.

Free cash flow increased by £1bn to £1.1bn. Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, fell from £3.1bn to £1.8bn.

Full-year sales and underlying operating profit growth expectations have both been increased by 2%, moving up to a range of 5-7% and 6-8% respectively. Free cash flow guidance has also been raised from more than £1.2bn to more than £1.8bn.

The interim dividend was raised by 11% to 11.5p per share, and a new £1.5bn buyback programme has been announced.

The shares rose 5.1% following the announcement.

BAE key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 14.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

