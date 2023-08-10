Entain - limited organic growth, provision set aside for bribery

Entain reported first-half net gaming revenue (NGR) of £2.4bn, excluding BetMGM the US joint venture, which reflected growth ignoring currency moves of 11%. Excluding new acquisitions, organic growth was 3%.

Online NGR saw organic growth of 1%, but affordability measures in the UK and a tricky German market weighed on performance. In the Retail business, organic growth of 8% was supported by good trading in the UK and Italy.

BetMGM saw NGR up 55%, with Entain's share of losses narrowing from £108.Â 6m to £48.5m. The business reached a milestone and delivered positive cash profit (EBITDA) over the second quarter.

The group has set aside £585m in preparation for the resolution of HMRC's investigation into bribery at the legacy Turkish business. Excluding that charge and other one-off items, underlying operating profit rose 25% to £307.4m, largely a result of lower losses from BetMGM.

The period ended with net debt, including leases, of £2.6bÂ n and Entain generated £231m of free cash flow.

The board proposed a dividend of 8.9p, up 5%.

The shares fell 2.1% in early trading.

View the latest Entain share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Entain key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.5%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Entain

Find out more about Entain shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.