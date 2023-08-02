Haleon - H1 sales and profits up but margins slip

Haleon reported half year revenues of £5.7bn reflecting 10.4% organic growth, driven by improvements in both volume and price. The strongest growth was seen in respiratory health with the cold and flu season providing a tailwind early in the period.

Underlying operating profit grew slightly slower than sales, up 8.9% to £1.3bn. This reflected further corporate costs following the demerger from GSK, and inflationary pressures.

Free cash flow fell from £553m to £369m reflecting higher capital expenditure and interest payments. Haleon ended the period with net debt of £9.5bn.

Haleon's now expecting organic revenue of 7-8% for the full year, up from previous guidance of close to 6%.

The Board declared an interim dividend of 1.8p per share.

The shares fell 1.5% following the announcement.

View the latest Haleon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Haleon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.7

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing: 16.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.9%

Average prospective dividend yield since listing: 2.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Haleon

Find out more about Haleon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.