Ibstock - volumes down but full-year expectations unchanged

Ibstock's half-year revenue fell by 14% to £223m. This reflects lower sales volumes, especially in residential, which was partly offset by higher prices.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 11% to £63m, driven by the lower sales volumes.

Underlying free cash flow fell from a £30m inflow to a £22m outflow, due to investment in new brick plants and other growth projects. Net debt rose by £53m to £89m.

Ibstock continues to expect a performance in line with market expectations. Analysts are forecasting full-year revenues of £487m.

The interim dividend was raised 3% to 3.4p per share.

The shares rose 4.7% following the announcement.

Ibstock key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 10.4

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing (2015): 12.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.7%

Average prospective dividend yield since listing (2015): 4.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

