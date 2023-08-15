Marks & Spencer - in-store growth propels profit outlook

Marks & Spencer issued an unexpected trading update covering the first 19 weeks of its financial year, where the group saw market share growth in both its Food, and Clothing & Home businesses.

Like-for-like food sales grew by more than 11% driven by price changes on over 80 of its Remarkable Value lines. Clothing & Home sales grew more than 6% led by in-store growth.

Despite "considerable uncertainties about the economic outlook", full-year profit growth and the half-year results are expected to show a "significant improvement" against previous expectations, which called for revenues to grow modestly.

The shares rose 8.7% following the announcement.

Marks & Spencer has started the new year on the right foot, growing market share in its two largest divisions. And there's been good headway on the group's reshape programme, which looks to pivot to new locations and refresh existing stores to create a more productive estate.

Good progress in Clothing and Home, where M&S has struggled in recent years, has to be commended, particularly given the pressure on sales of discretionary items amid the cost-of-living crisis. The M&S brand focuses on quality and value, and has succeeded in drawing shoppers in. In fact, back at the full-year mark, it was ahead of UK Food as the biggest contributor to the bottom line.

While we're impressed by this progress, we'd be remiss not to mention how tough the world of clothing retailers is. M&S isn't quite a modern-day heavyweight online, and the longer-term outlook for physical retail is very hard to map.

Demand for M&S food remains strong too, and is arguably more protected from the rising inflation we're seeing at the moment. At a more premium end of the market, M&S' core customers aren't as sensitive to price. But a sustained period of high inflation or a recession will eventually lead to a dent in sales.

M&S's joint venture with Ocado was a beneficiary of the pandemic but is currently struggling. The Group's put its plans to build new warehouses on hold in the face of record annual losses. It's hoped that by offering better service than rivals, Ocado can win over customers and return to growth. But we remain cautious about an impending about-turn in fortunes.

Under the hood, higher goods costs look set to bite throughout the rest of the year. But thanks to a significant cost-cutting programme and strong in-store performances, operating margin's been steady so far this year. Alongside bumper revenues, that's helping to improve the profit outlook for the full year.

Marks and Spencer key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

