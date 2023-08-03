PayPal - Q2 revenues up 8% but margins trend downwards

PayPal's second quarter Total Payment Volumes climbed 11% to $376.5bn ignoring exchange rate movements. Revenues of $7.3bn saw slower growth of 8% reflecting a continued fall in the total share of transactions PayPal can claim as revenue.

Underlying operating profit expanded faster than revenue, up 20% to $1.6bn. That's a margin of 21.4%, down from 22.7% in the previous quarter. Lower margins on payment processing are one factor behind this trend, driven by the increasing share of unbranded transactions.

Free cash outflow was $0.4bn. This included a $1.2bn impact of buy- now-pay-later loans expected to reverse following the proposed sale of a loan portfolio. Net debt stood at $0.6bn, down from a net cash position of $0.5bn.

Third quarter revenue is expected to grow by around 8%. Full year guidance on underlying operating margins and earnings per share was re-iterated. Share buy backs for the year are now expected to total around $5bn, up from a previous steer of $4bn.

The shares fell 7.4% in after-hours trading.

PayPal key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 13.6

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing: 30.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

