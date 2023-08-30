Prudential - reopened Hong Kong/China border drives growth

Prudential saw a 39% rise in new business profit, when ignoring exchange rates, over the first half to $1.5bn. Performance was driven by the rebound from Hong Kong, where the reopening of borders with China has acted as a tailwind.

Eastspring, Prudential's asset management business, saw total funds under management rise to $228bn. That reflected underlying net inflows of $3.3bn and positive market movements.

Higher investment in new business meant net operating free surplus, a key measure of cash generation, fell 15% to $1.0bn. The GWS capital position, which represents capital requirements set by the Hong Kong regulator, was reflected in a coverage ratio of 295%, down from 307% at the start of the year.

The group has two new financial objectives, to see annualised growth in new business profit of 15-20% and double-digit growth in operating free surplus between 2022-27.

An interim dividend of USD 6.26 cents was announced, up 9%.

The shares rose 3.2% in early trading.

Our view

Prudential (PRU) is an Asia and Africa-facing life insurance and asset management giant. This established business has produced a sturdy first half. Newly minted CEO, Anil Wadhwani, gave markets an insight into his medium-term plans. Initiatives are evolution rather than revolution and include $1bn of investment across several core areas including technology, and creating a more joined up customer approach across the product ranges.

Performance is being helped by the reopening of China and Hong Kong, which is boosting demand for Prudential's products. This is especially good news for Hong Kong operations, where it boasts a market leading position for products aimed at visitors from mainland China. The average number of visitors from China is up 50% year-to-date and that's feeding the recovery in new business.

The product mix has shifted from pre-pandemic levels, with higher rates meaning savings products are taking a bigger chunk of the pie. More recently we're starting to see that shift back toward the higher margin health and protection business, a trend that would be beneficial if it continues.

Looking further ahead, the Asian and Indian regions should benefit from long term economic development. In Asia, insurance uptake is low and in many cases state provisions for pensions and social security are limited. India offers lots of potential in the health insurance space, with 1.4bn people and around half of all health expenses currently being covered by disposable cash there's an opportunity to shift the dynamic more toward insurance policies.

Prudential also has a massive asset management business, Eastspring, which manages over $220bn of assets. It offers a host of investment solutions as well as managing premiums generated from the life insurance business. Improving market dynamics helped assets and profits grow over the first half.

Capital levels are strong and the group's committed to increasing the dividend 7-9% over the next couple of years. We wouldn't rule out additional distributions, but it sounds like management are more focused on investing excess capital in growth, but it's something to watch.

The new strategy brings with it some bold goals, growing new business profit by 15-20% won't be easy but should conditions remain supportive there's plenty of opportunity ahead. This isn't a high yielder like some of its UK listed peers, but Prudential's Asian focus and higher growth opportunities give a different option for a UK investor. But that can be a double-edged sword. Asian exposure has been out of favour for some time and evolving dynamics in China could act as a longer-term lag on valuations.

Prudential key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.7%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

