We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us

In this section

Shares

Rolls Royce - continues to soar as profits jump

Aarin Chiekrie | 3 August 2023 | A A A

No recommendation

No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc Ordinary 20p

Sell: 190.40 | Buy: 190.55 | Change 6.65 (3.62%)
Chart View factsheet

Market closed | Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes | Switch to live prices

Rolls Royce's first-half underlying revenue rose from £5.3bn to £7.0bn, powered by increases across Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems.

Underlying operating profit jumped from £125m to £673m. This was driven by higher revenues and improved profitability in the group's key Civil Aerospace division, where profits were up by £479m.

Free cash flow rose from an outflow of £68m to an inflow of £356m, driven by improved underlying operating profits which is more than offsetting cash outflows as inventories rise. Net debt improved from £3.3bn to £2.8bn.

Recently upgraded full-year guidance has been reiterated. Underlying operating profits are expected to land between £1.2b-£1.4bn, and free cash flow's expected to be in the £0.9-£1.0bn range.

View the latest Rolls-Royce share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Rolls-Royce key facts

  • Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 1.05
  • Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 0.90
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.5%
  • Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.6

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Rolls-Royce

Find out more about Rolls-Royce shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research for more information.


More share research

Heineken - full-year profit guidance tempered

Aarin Chiekrie

BT - new CEO announced

Matt Britzman

Pearson - underlying sales up 6%, guidance confirmed

Sophie Lund-Yates

Chevron - lower oil prices drive down Q2 profits

Derren Nathan