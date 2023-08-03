Rolls Royce - continues to soar as profits jump

Rolls Royce's first-half underlying revenue rose from £5.3bn to £7.0bn, powered by increases across Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems.

Underlying operating profit jumped from £125m to £673m. This was driven by higher revenues and improved profitability in the group's key Civil Aerospace division, where profits were up by £479m.

Free cash flow rose from an outflow of £68m to an inflow of £356m, driven by improved underlying operating profits which is more than offsetting cash outflows as inventories rise. Net debt improved from £3.3bn to £2.8bn.

Recently upgraded full-year guidance has been reiterated. Underlying operating profits are expected to land between £1.2b-£1.4bn, and free cash flow's expected to be in the £0.9-£1.0bn range.

View the latest Rolls-Royce share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Rolls-Royce key facts Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 1.05

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 0.90

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.5%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.6 All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Rolls-Royce

Find out more about Rolls-Royce shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.