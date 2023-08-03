We don’t support this browser anymore.
Smith & Nephew - 2023 margin guidance intact after H1 slip

Derren Nathan | 3 August 2023 | A A A

Smith & Nephew plc Ordinary USD0.20

Smith & Nephew's has reported underlying revenue growth of 7.8% to $1.4bn. All product areas saw at least mid-single digit growth.

Underlying operating profit fell from $440m to $417m. Factors driving the reduced profitability include continued high inflation, and increased sales and marketing expenditure.

Free cash outflow was $54m versus an inflow of $34m largely due to an increase in inventory. Net debt at the period end was up by $475m to $2.8bn.

Full-year underlying revenue growth guidance now stands at 6.0%-7.0%, up from the previous range of 5.0%- 6.0%. Smith & Nephew has stood by its 2023 target for underlying operating profit margins of at least 17.5%.

The interim dividend of 14.4c was unchanged from last year.

The shares fell 3.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Smith & Nephew key facts

  • Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 15.6
  • Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 18.6
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.7%
  • Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.1%

