ASOS - sales fall but profitability showing signs of improvement

ASOS saw its full-year revenue fall 11% on a like-for-like basis, ignoring exchange rate impacts. Active customer numbers were down 9% to 23.3m.

Underlying gross margin improved by around 1.5 percentage points as lower shipping costs offset the negative impact of discounted sales. Profit per order improved, and return rates were lower than the group expected.

Inventory levels fell by around 30% year-on-year. Cash and undrawn facilities at year-end were around £430m.

Full-year operating profit is expected to be at the lower end of the group's £40-£60m guidance. Second-half underlying free cash flow is anticipated to be around £60m, down from £150m due to timing impacts which are likely to reverse in September and October.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

