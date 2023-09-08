Berkeley - reservations fall 35%, full-year guidance maintained

Berkeley's underlying private sales reservations fell by 35% in the four months to the end of August. Pricing remained resilient which the group attributes to the tight supply of homes on the market.

Forward sales are expected to be around £2.0bn at the end of October 2023. Net cash position is also expected to be around £325m at the same point, down from £410m in April.

Berkeley reiterated its guidance for £1.05bn of pre-tax profits across the coming two financial years, weighted slightly towards the current year.

The group plans to deliver another £282.7m of shareholder returns by 30 September 2024 through a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

The shares were broadly flatÂ following the announcement.

Berkeley key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.21

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.66

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.5%

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

