CVS Group - profits rise, CMA investigation in focus

Full year revenue rose 9.8% to £608.3m, including growth of 10.1% in the core Veterinary Practices division. There was like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth of 7.3% overall, which was slower than last year but in-line with targets.

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) were up 13% to £121.4m, reflecting higher revenue and despite investment in facilities, tech and staff.

Despite an increase in capital expenditure, free cash flow was up to £62.9m from £52.3m.

The group entered the Australian market during the year. It also said its Vet practices are expected to deliver "year-on-year growth" in the new financial year, despite economic uncertainties.

CVS Group also highlighted it will "work closely with the CMA in support" of its investigation into the vet industry.

A final dividend of 7.5p per share was announced, up 7.1% on last year.

The shares rose 1.7% following the announcement.

CVS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 15.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 0.6% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

