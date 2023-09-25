Entain - online revenue weaker than expected

Entain has seen a mixed performance in online net gaming revenue (NGR) since the summer and now expects a high-single-digit percentage decline in the third quarter on an underlying basis. In an unscheduled trading update, the group called out regulatory challenges and sports betting results as headwinds.

Retail performance has been "robust" and BetMGM, the joint US venture, remains on track to deliver positive cash profit in the second half. At the group level, cash profit guidance of £1.00-£1.05bn stays in place.

The next update will be a scheduled third-quarter trading statement on 2 November.

The shares fell 3.8% in early trading.

Entain key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 14.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.9%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

