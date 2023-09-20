M&G - back in the bulk annuity market

M&G reported first-half Assets Under Management and Administration (AUMA) of £332.8bn. That was down 2.7% from the start of the year, driven by negative market movements and a small net client outflow.

Excluding the closed Heritage portfolio, there were net inflows of £0.7bn. Momentum in Wholesale Asset Management accelerated further, helping to absorb expected outflows in Institutional Asset Management.

Underlying operating profit rose 30.9% to £390m, largely due to higher interest rates which improved profitability for the annuity portfolio. Since ending the half, M&G has re-entered the bulk purchase annuity market with two deals - it's first since closing the book in 2016.

The Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, was flat at 199%. An interim dividend of 6.5p was announced, up 5%.

The shares rose 3.3% in early trading.

Our view

M&G key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.34

Average forward price/book ratio since listing: 1.03

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 10.2%

Average prospective dividend yield since listing: 9.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

