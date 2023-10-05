Imperial Brands - Full-year in line, new 1.1bn buyback announced

Imperial Brands is on track to meet full-year guidance. Ignoring exchange rate movements, net revenue is expected to grow in the low single digits. Underlying operating profits are expected to have grown at the lower end of the mid-single digit range.

The group highlighted there has been growth across combustibles and next generation products (NGPs).

That's been driven by strong pricing and market share gains in its main markets, despite declines in the UK and Germany.

Imperial has announced a £1.1bn buyback for the new financial year, an increase of 10%. It also expects total shareholder payouts including dividends to exceed £2.4bn.

The shares rose 1.4% following the announcement.

Imperial Brands key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 9.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.1%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield): 7.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

