JD Wetherspoon - Strong growth in full year profit and cash flow

JD Wetherspoon has reported full year revenue of £1.9bn, with like-for-like-sales (LFL) growth of 12.7%. There was positive performance across all product categories. In the first nine weeks of the current financial year, LFL sales growth slowed to 9.9%.

Underlying operating profit increased by 92.4% to £106m. That's a margin uplift from 1.5% to 5.6%, although still short of the 7.2% seen before the pandemic hit.

Free cash flow was up from £22m to £271m, including proceeds of about £102m from the sale of financial instruments. This was the main driver of a £250m reduction in underlying net debt to £642m.

No dividend was declared.

The shares were down by 4.0% following the announcement.

Our view

JD Wetherspoon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 16.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 20.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

