PepsiCo - revenue moves higher, volumes stumble

Pepsi's third-quarter revenue grew organically by 8.8% to $23.5bn, reflecting rising sales in all regions. Sales growth was achieved through price hikes as beverage volumes remained flat and food volumes declined by 1.5%.

Underlying operating profit rose 12.1% to $4.0bn, helped by price hikes and cost-cutting measures.

Free cash flow has improved from $4.0bn to $5.2bn. Net debt has crept up from $33.7bn to $34.5bn since the beginning of the calendar year.

This financial year Pepsi expects to return around $7.7bn worth of cash to investors through dividends of $6.7bn and share buybacks of $1.0bn.

Full-year organic growth guidance has been maintained at 10.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) growth guidance has been upgraded by 1 percentage point to 13.0%, ignoring exchange rates.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

Pepsi key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.