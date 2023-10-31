Pfizer - non-COVID medicine growth overshadowed by losses

Pfizer's third-quarter revenue fell by 42% to $13.2bn, largely due to lower sales from COVID medicines. Sales from non-COVID products grew by 10%.

There was a net loss of $2.4bn compared to a net profit of $8.6bn last year. Profitability in the period was negatively impacted by a $5.6bn non-cash write-off of COVID inventory.

Over the first nine months of the year, Pfizer returned $6.9bn in dividends to shareholders.

There were no changes to recently downgraded full-year guidance for total revenue of $58-$61bn, and underlying earnings per share of $1.45-$1.65.

The shares were down 1.5% in pre-market trading.

Pfizer key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 10.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.4%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.