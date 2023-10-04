SSE - weak first half but full-year guidance intact

SSE issued a trading update ahead of its half-year results next month. It expects to report half-year underlying earnings per share (EPS) of at least 30p.

Renewables output was around 19% behind plan, with unfavourable weather conditions called out as the main cause. Gas-powered flexible Â thermal assets are helping to plug some of the energy shortfall.

The gas storage division, which typically benefits from price volatility, is expected to be loss-making in the first half due to the relatively stable market. However, this is expected to swing back to profitability over the full year as the gas is withdrawn.

Full-year underlying EPS guidance of at least 150p remains intact, with the majority of earnings weighted towards the second half reflecting the seasonal nature of SSE's operations.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

SSE key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 9.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.1%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 6.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

