Apple - better than expected but guidance disappoints

Apple's net sales fell almost 1% to $89.5bn. iPhones and Services were the only product areas to grow, with the former seeing net sales of $43.8bn up from $42.6bn. Services rose from $19.2bn to $22.3bn. The heaviest declines in net sales came from Macs, but iPad and Wearables also fell.

Well controlled costs meant operating profit rose 8.3% to $27.0bn. Apple generated free cash flow of $99.6bn and had net debt of $49.5bn as at the end of the period.

Overall performance was better than expected. But the outlook for the new quarter has come in lower than analysts expected. iPhone sales are expected to be flat, compared to hopes of 5% growth.

A dividend of $0.24 was announced.

Apple shares fell 3.4% in after-hours trading.

Apple key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 26.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 18.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.57%

Average prospective dividend yield: 1.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

