Diageo - issues profit warning due to weak Latin America outlook

Diageo issued an unexpected trading statement to warn that this year's revenue and profit will both be lower than the group had previously expected.

This is due to a "materially weaker" performance outlook in its Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region, which accounted for nearly 11% of group sales last year. Macroeconomic headwinds here are leading to lower consumption and consumer downtrading.

Organic net sales in this region are now expected to fall by more than 20% in the first half, compared to market forecasts of 2% growth. It's worth noting that LAC is lapping a very strong comparable period last year, which saw organic net sales growth of 20%.

First-half operating profit growth is now expected to decline compared to last year, primarily due to the adverse impact of LAC. Positive momentum has continued in the group's other regions.

Over the medium term, organic net sales guidance has been maintained at 5-7% growth. However, operating profit is now expected to grow in line with sales, down from 6-9% previously.

The shares fell 12.7% following the announcement.

Diageo key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 19.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.