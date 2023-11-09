Disney - subscribers better than forecast, extra $2bn in savings

Disney's fourth quarter revenue rose 5% to $21.2bn. That includes a 13% increase in streaming revenue to $5.6bn, which offset declines in Linear Networks, meaning overall Entertainment revenue was up 2%. The number of global Disney+ subscribers, excluding Hotstar internationally, rose 7% to 112.6m. Subscriber numbers overall were better than expected.

Experiences revenue of $8.2bn was 13% higher, reflecting a strong rebound in international parks.

Group operating profit of $3.0bn was much higher than last year's $1.6bn, helped by the improvement in theme parks, as well as narrowing losses from streaming.

Free cash flow more than doubled to $3.4bn, while net debt of $32.2bn was lower than $36.8bn at the same time last year.

Disney expects to reduce costs by a further $2bn, but this won't be coming from further widespread job cuts.

The shares rose 3.3% in after-hours trading.

View the latest Disney share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Disney key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 23.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.9%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Disney

Find out more about Disney shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.