Haleon - Full year guidance in-tact despite wobble in volumes

Haleon's third quarter revenue grew by 5.0% on an organic basis to £2.8bn. Growth was driven by 6.6% higher prices. That more than offset the 1.6% negative impact of volume and product mix, which was largely down to the normalisation of the Emergen_C vitamin supplement to pre-pandemic levels in North America, and one-off run downs of inventory by certain retailers.

North America saw a decline of 1.5%, but this was more than offset by growth in other territories. Power brands, which include Sensodyne and Panadol, outperformed the wider portfolio with growth of 9.3%.

Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, underlying operating profit increased by 8.8% to £689m driven by the strong pricing discipline and cost efficiencies.

Full year expectations remain unchanged. Organic revenue growth is expected to land in the 7-8% range and underlying operating profit growth guidance remains between 9-11%.

Haleon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.4

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing: 16.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.9%

Average prospective dividend yield since listing: 1.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

