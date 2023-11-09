National Grid - profits fall but medium-term guidance on track

National Grid reported half-year net underlying revenue of £5.5bn, down 1%. This excludes the impact of timing differences between the two years, as well as pass-through costs which are fully recoverable.

Underlying operating profit fell from £2.1bn to £1.8bn, with all divisions seeing lower profits, in line with market expectations.

Net debt came in at £43.9bn, an increase of £2.9bn over the first half. There was a free cash outflow improved from £923m to £331m.

Medium-term guidance out to 2026 has been reiterated, with underlying earnings per share expected to grow between 6-8% annually.

A dividend of 19.4p per share was announced, up 9%.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest National Grid share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

National Grid key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 13.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 14.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.1%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 5.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on National Grid

Find out more about National Grid shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.