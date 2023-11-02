Novo Nordisk - strong GLP-1 sales underpin 2023 outlook

Novo Nordisk's revenue for the first nine months of the year grew by 33%, ignoring the impact of exchange rates, to DKK (Danish Kroner) 166.4bn. That was driven by strong growth in Diabetes and Obesity care.

A 49% increase inrevenue from new-generation products (GLP-1) helped the Diabetes business more than offset a fall in insulin sales. Obesity care revenue nearly trebled and now represents just over 18% of total group sales.

Operating profit grew by 37% to DKK 75.8bn in the third quarter, reflecting both the top-line growth and relatively modest cost increases.

Free cash flow improved by 21% to DKK 75.6bn over the first nine months, of which DKK 52.0bn was returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Net cash was $3.6bn at the period end.

Recently raised full-year guidance was unchanged, with sales expected to increase 32-38% and operating profit 40-46%.

The shares were up 2.0% following the announcement.

Novo Nordisk key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 32.4

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 23.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.5%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

