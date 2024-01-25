Fevertree - US market fuels sales growth

Fevertree's full-year revenue rose by around 6% to £364.4mn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. This was largely driven by a 24% uplift in US sales, which more than offset a 1% decline in the UK. Market share grew across all key regions.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) doubled in the second half due to operational cost-cutting efforts, which helped to offset "material inflationary cost pressures". Full-year underlying cash profits are expected to come in at around £30mn, right at the bottom of its previously lowered £30-36mn guidance range.

In 2024, Fevertree expects full-year revenue to rise by 8%. Underlying cash profit margins are expected to rise to about 15%.

The shares fell 2.8% following the announcement.

Our view

Fevertree key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 28.8

Average forward price/earnings ratio (2015): 46.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.8%

Average prospective dividend yield (2015): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

