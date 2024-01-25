Halfords - full-year guidance remains intact

Halfords' third-quarter revenue grew 2.0% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, driven by a 5.1% rise in the needs-based Autocentres division. Sales in the more discretionary Retail business remained flat as Cycling and Consumer Tyres performed 'significantly worse' than expected. Despite this, market share grew across all major divisions.

The cost-cutting programme is running ahead of plan, now set to deliver more than £35mn of savings this year, compared to the previously announced £30mn target.

Positive cash inflows are expected over the second half, resulting in a small underlying net debt position at the year-end.

There has been a 'strong' start to trading in the final quarter. As such, Halfords stands by its previously lowered guidance range of £48-53mn for full-year pre-tax profits.

The shares fell 2.2% following the announcement.

Halfords key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 9.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.8%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.8%

