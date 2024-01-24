J D Wetherspoon - xmas trading boosts first half sales

JD Wetherspoon has reported like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth of 10.1% for the first 25 weeks of the financial year. Growth was weighted towards the latter half of the period. Notably, LFL sales were up 15.2% in December compared to just 8.8% for the broader industry. The estate now comprises 814 pubs compared to 826 at the year end.

The estate now comprises 814 pubs compared to 826 at the year end.

The group noted that ''although inflation is, in general, reducing, labour and energy costs are far higher than pre-pandemic.''

The full year is expected to be in line with market expectations. Consensus forecasts are currently suggesting total revenue growth of 5.4% to just over £2bn and a 23.9% increase in operating profit to £132.6mn.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest JD Wetherspoon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

JD Wetherspoon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 20.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on JD Wetherspoon

Find out more about JD Wetherspoon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.