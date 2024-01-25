We don’t support this browser anymore.
Keywords Studios - outlook brightens post US strikes

Derren Nathan | 25 January 2024

Keywords Studios is expecting to report organic revenue growth of about 9% for 2023, ignoring the impact of currency movements and a 2.6% impact from entertainment industry strikes in the US. This is broadly in line with previous guidance.

Underlying operating profit is expected to grow at a slightly slower pace, to about €122mn from €114.6mn despite cost-cutting measures. Cash conversion has remained healthy at over 80%.

The group made five acquisitions last year for a maximum consideration of €225m.

Keywords expects organic growth to improve this year, as demand for new video games returns, and output normalises post the US strikes. Operating margins are expected to remain above 15%.

The shares were trading flat after the announcement.

Our view

Keywords Studios key facts

  • Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 14.7
  • Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 28.1
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.16%
  • Ten year average prospective dividend yield):0.28%

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research for more information.


