Marks and Spencer - volumes continue to grow

Marks & Spencer reported third-quarter sales of £3.9bn, up 7.2% ignoring the impact of exchange rates.

Food sales grew 9.9% on a like-for-like basis to £2.3bn, largely driven by a 7% increase in volume growth. The Remarksable value line performed particularly well, with sales jumping 18%.

In Clothing & Home, revenue rose 4.8% to £1.2bn as less stock has been making its way to the sale rack, resulting in higher average selling prices. Online sales were the biggest growth driver in this division, rising at double-digit rates.

Heading into the new year, M&S called out higher-than-expected wage and business rate costs as challenges to navigate.

The shares fell 4.6% following the announcement.

View the latest Marks & Spencer share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Marks and Spencer key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.4Â

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.5%Â All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Marks & Spencer

Find out more about Marks & Spencer shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.