Netflix - better than expected results

Netflix's fourth quarter subscriber growth was better than analysts expected, rising 12.8%, taking the total to 260.3m. Revenue rose 12.5% to $8.8bn, and was also ahead of expectations. Performance was helped by the effect of password-sharing crackdowns. Operating profit rose to $1.5bn from $550m the previous year.

Netflix generated free cash flow of $6.9bn for the year as a whole. Net debt stood at $11.9bn at the end of the period, including short-term obligations for content.

The group's cheaper ad supported tier is expected to grow strongly this year but from a small base. Netflix expects double digit revenue growth for the full year and has upgraded its operating margin forecast to 24% from 22 - 23%.

The shares rose 8.6% in pre-market trading.

Netflix key facts Forward price/earningÂ s ratio (next 12 months): 30.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 97.9

Prospective dividend yield Â (next 12 months): 0.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

