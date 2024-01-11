Whitbread - strong Q3 growth in UK and Germany

Whitbread's third quarter sales were up 12%. UK Accommodation grew faster than food & beverage, with higher room rates more than offsetting a small fall in occupancy.

Sales in Germany were up 47% led by continued growth in the estate.

In the first five weeks of the final quarter accommodation sales were up 12% in the UK and 61% in Germany. There were no changes to full year guidance.

Whitbread has now completed £226m of its £300m share buyback programme.

The shares were up 1.6% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Whitbread key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.6

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 2.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield): 2.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

