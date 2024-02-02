Apple - services revenue hits all-time high

Apple's first-quarter net sales rose 2.1% to $119.6bn, fuelled by growth in iPhone sales and Services revenue reaching an all-time record. This more than offset declines in iPad and Wearables, while Mac sales remained broadly flat. All regions except China saw growth.

Operating profit grew ahead of revenue, up 12.1% to $40.4bn, as costs were closely controlled. The group's Services revenue is typically higher margin than its other sales, which also contributed to the uplift.

Apple's free cash flow improved from $30.2bn to $37.5bn, and it had a net debt of $32.9bn at the end of the quarter.

The group returned almost $27.0bn to shareholders in the first quarter. A dividend of $0.24 per share has been announced

The shares fell 2.9% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Apple's first-quarter revenue came in comfortably ahead of market expectations. The return to top-line growth breaks a streak of four straight quarters of annual revenue declines.

Recently we've been wary of consumer demand against the uncertain economic backdrop. Upgrading your phone to the latest model tends to take a back seat when times are tough. That's why it was pleasing to see strong growth in iPhone sales, which were well ahead of analyst estimates. But while the new iPhone 15 has performed well, other hardware items haven't.

Another note of caution stems from competition in China. Other big names like Huawei are taking Apple head-on, and taking some local revenue in the process. Some competitors have an even larger installed product base and offer better prices. If Apple's brand ever slips - like we've seen with some heavily branded clothes - the shine would very quickly rust on that famous tiny apple.

This isn't an overt concern right now, but it is something to monitor.

We're encouraged by progress in Services - things like the Appstore and Apple Music. This area of the business is higher margin because adding new users doesn't involve the same costs as building a MacBook or iPhone. But for Services to reach its full potential, it relies on growing hardware sales occurring in the first place. To that end, we'd like to see some of Apple's other hardware pick up the pace. How well the new Vision Pro headset is received will be a key driver of near-term sentiment. If it lands well, it could open the door to another meaningful and long-lasting source of revenue.

While there are some extra risks to be considered, Apple's biggest asset remains its brand. The sheer scale of Apple's sales is testament to the grip that the shiny embossed piece of fruit has on global consumers. The loyal customer base means that there's an element of revenue visibility other businesses simply don't have.

We're also mindful that Apple's valuation has reached slightly more palatable levels, and doesn't necessarily reflect the potential future strength, especially from Services. Despite this, the valuation is still elevated compared to the ten-year average, which does increase sensitivity amid the uncertain consumer backdrop. The group generates significant free cash flow, which we don't see as under threat.

Overall, we think Apple remains strong, but future spoils still rely on growing higher-margin areas of the Service business, while creating another generation of coveted products. We continue to have faith in Apple's ability to deliver, but competition concerns in the important Asia region have become slightly more prominent and this can increase the risks of ups and downs.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The technology sector is generally low-risk in terms of ESG, but some segments like Electronic Components can be more exposed to environmental risks. Regulatory interest in the sector has picked up recently, leading to more acute business ethics risks. Other key risks include labour relations, data privacy and product governance. Â

According to Sustainalytics, Apple's overall ESG management is strong. Â Apple's huge scale means its primary ESG risk relates to business ethics. The group's market dominance exposes it to growing regulatory risks. Apple has strong management of Governance risks, including board structure and shareholder rights.

Apple key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 27.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 18.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

