AstraZeneca - 2024 heralds robust growth and busy pipeline

AstraZeneca's revenue in 2023 grew by 6% to $45.8bn, ignoring the impact of currency movements. Growth was 15% when excluding the $3.7bn decline from COVID-19 medicines. The main drivers of this uplift were strong performances by Oncology and CVRM (Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism).

Underlying operating profit was up 14% to $8.2bn including a $0.7bn non-cash gain from an amended partnership.

Free cash flow came in at $9.1bn, while net debt fell by $0.4bn to $22.5bn.

In 2024, AstraZeneca expects both revenue and underlying earnings per share (EPS) to grow in the low double-digit to low teens range. Since 1st January, 27 phase III clinical trials have begun.

A dividend of $1.97 per share was declared, taking the full-year total to $2.90, unchanged from 2022.

The shares were down 1.9% in early trading.

AstraZeneca key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 15.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 18.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 3.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.