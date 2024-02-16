NatWest - Q4 net interest margin better than expected

NatWest reported an 8.6% drop in underlying income over the fourth quarter, to £3.4bn - in line with consensus. Net interest income was down, offset somewhat by a gain from the smaller non-interest income line (fees). Operating profit fell 11.9% to £1.3bn.

Net interest margin (NIM, a measure of profitability in borrowing/lending) fell quarter-on-quarter, to 2.86%, slightly higher than markets were expecting. No NIM guidance was provided for 2024.

Retail customer deposits increased £3.5bn quarter-on-quarter, as a dip in current account levels across the client base was more than offset by a rise in longer-term savings balances. The pace of shift from current to term accounts slowed over the quarter.

Arrears remained broadly stable and in line with pre-pandemic levels. An impairment charge of £126mn was taken over the quarter in expectations for future defaults. The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 13.4% (target range 13-14%).

Paul Thwaite was confirmed as permenant CEO and the group announced a final dividend of 11.5p, as well as an on-market buyback of up to £300mn over 2024.

The shares rose 2.9% in early trading.

Our view

NatWest key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.52

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 0.62

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.3%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.