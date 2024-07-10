JD Wetherspoon – growth holding steady in final quarter

JD Wetherspoon’s like-for-like sales increased by 5.8% in the 10 weeks to 07 July 2024. Year to date growth stands at 7.7%.

It exited 26 pubs in the current financial year and opened two, with further openings expected in the months ahead.

The company is expecting net debt to be around £670mn at the year end, and profits to be in line with market expectations. The mid-point of analyst forecasts for pre-tax profit is currently £71.9mn.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

