Currys – takeover hopes dashed

The second potential buyer for Currys has walked away from the table. Chinese retailer JD.com had been in the early stages of considering a bid, but said that "following careful consideration" it no longer plans to do so.

This puts a halt to the prospect of a bidding war, after Elliott Advisers withdrew from talks earlier in the week.

There are currently no other firms known to be in takeover talks with Currys.

The shares fell 5% following the announcement.

