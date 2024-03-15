Currys – takeover hopes dashed

The second potential buyer for Currys has walked away from the table. Chinese retailer JD.com had been in the early stages of considering a bid, but said that "following careful consideration" it no longer plans to do so.
This puts a halt to the prospect of a bidding war, after Elliott Advisers withdrew from talks earlier in the week.
There are currently no other firms known to be in takeover talks with Currys.
The shares fell 5% following the announcement.
