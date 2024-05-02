Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Mastercard – full year guidance trimmed

Mastercard saw strong volume growth in the first quarter but is giving back more to its customers.
Mastercard’s first quarter results came in broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Net revenue increased by 11% to $6.3bn when ignoring currency movements. Net revenue from the payment network was up 8%, lagging volume growth due to a 20% increase in rebates and incentives. Revenue from value added services grew by 15%.

Underlying operating profit was up 12% to $3.7bn.

Free cash flow fell from $1.6bn to $1.3bn reflecting the timing of certain receipts and payments. A further $2.0bn was spent on share buybacks and $0.6bn was paid out in dividends. Net debt came to a total of $8.3bn.

Mastercard reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting underlying net revenue growth to remain at the upper end of low double digits.

The shares ended the day down 2.0%.

Our view

Mastercard key facts

