Mastercard – full year guidance trimmed

Mastercard’s first quarter results came in broadly in line with analyst expectations.
Net revenue increased by 11% to $6.3bn when ignoring currency movements. Net revenue from the payment network was up 8%, lagging volume growth due to a 20% increase in rebates and incentives. Revenue from value added services grew by 15%.
Underlying operating profit was up 12% to $3.7bn.
Free cash flow fell from $1.6bn to $1.3bn reflecting the timing of certain receipts and payments. A further $2.0bn was spent on share buybacks and $0.6bn was paid out in dividends. Net debt came to a total of $8.3bn.
Mastercard reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting underlying net revenue growth to remain at the upper end of low double digits.
The shares ended the day down 2.0%.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Mastercard key facts
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.