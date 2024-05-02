Mastercard – full year guidance trimmed

Mastercard’s first quarter results came in broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Net revenue increased by 11% to $6.3bn when ignoring currency movements. Net revenue from the payment network was up 8%, lagging volume growth due to a 20% increase in rebates and incentives. Revenue from value added services grew by 15%.

Underlying operating profit was up 12% to $3.7bn.

Free cash flow fell from $1.6bn to $1.3bn reflecting the timing of certain receipts and payments. A further $2.0bn was spent on share buybacks and $0.6bn was paid out in dividends. Net debt came to a total of $8.3bn.

Mastercard reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting underlying net revenue growth to remain at the upper end of low double digits.

The shares ended the day down 2.0%.

Our view

HL view to follow.