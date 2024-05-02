Melrose – engine growth fuels revenue rise

Melrose’s revenue rose 8% in the first quarter, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. This was driven entirely by 21% growth in its Engines division, while revenue in its Structures division remained flat.
In the Engines division, aftermarket volumes (servicing and replacing engine parts) continue to increase, although growth is being constrained by industry-wide supply chain issues. Given the higher profitability of aftermarket work, margins are benefitting in line with prior group guidance.
Flat structures revenue reflects the decision to exit non-core work and destocking by a major customer.
Full-year guidance remains unchanged. Underlying operating profit is set to rise by around 33% to £560mn (at the midpoint and before £30mn of corporate costs), with performance weighted towards the second half of the year.
The shares rose 1.5% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Melrose key facts
