BNY Mellon Global Income: May 2023 fund update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

James Lydotes and his team hunt around the globe for the best income opportunities

Individual company analysis is coupled with thematic and ESG research

Global income funds, including this one, have tended to perform better than growth funds so far this year

The fund does not currently feature on the Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The BNY Mellon Global Income fund aims to grow income and capital over the longer term by investing in companies from around the world. The fund management team aims to identify the driving forces behind future growth opportunities, such as digitalisation, and then invests in companies they believe can benefit. Typically, they invest more in ‘value’ stocks which means the fund could work well alongside ‘growth’ orientated funds and provide global diversification to an income-focused portfolio.

Manager

This fund has been managed by a team of three since February 2023 with James Lydotes becoming the lead manager after the former Head of Equity Income Ilga Haubelt left the firm. Paul Flood was also a co-manager however, left the team to focus on his new role as Head of Mixed Assets Investment and the multi-asset funds he manages.

Lydotes has been Head of Equity Income since 2023. He has been with BNY Mellon for the majority of his career, joining in 1998 after graduating from Syracuse University. As well as being the lead manager for this fund, Lydotes also manages the global infrastructure fund.

Jon Bell joined Newton, part of BNY Mellon, in 1995 after graduating from Cambridge University and has spent much of his time managing global and multi-asset portfolios. Bell’s time is divided between portfolio management and keeping investors updated on the fund’s activities.

Robert Hay is the final co-manager for the fund. He began his career in the private client investment division at Newton in 2000 and has managed a variety of global equity mandates.

Lydotes has the final decision-making power should a consensus not be found between the three managers. However, the team do make use of a large pool of global equity analysts for idea generation and opinions. Given the resources available, we think the managers are able to dedicate sufficient time to this fund.

While the co-managers have lots of experience between them, they have only worked together on this fund for a very short period of time. Even though Bell and Hay have been working in the equity income team since 2020, the level of manager turnover on this fund has been higher than we would typically expect during this time.

Process

The managers believe the best way to achieve long-term growth is through the compounding (reinvesting) of dividends over time. They have a strict buy and sell discipline and any company share considered for the fund must yield at least 25% more than the benchmark – the FTSE World Index. If the yield falls below the benchmark it must be sold.

The team aims to avoid companies with unsustainable yields. As a result, they invest in ‘quality’ companies which have a dominant market position, sensible balance sheets and can generate cash. They must also understand how companies will benefit or struggle to adapt to an ever-evolving society. The managers assess if these businesses are supported by thematic tailwinds like digitalisation and the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

The companies the managers invest in are broadly split into four buckets of ‘controversy’.

‘Troubled Compounding Machines’ form the foundation of the fund, with around 33% invested here. It consists of companies in industries that others can’t easily enter due to legal, geographical, or cost barriers for example. These may be good businesses with growth potential but are hampered by short-term obstacles which the managers are prepared to look past.

‘Ex-growth Cash Generators’ includes companies whose best days of growth might be behind them but are underrated by other investors, even though they can still efficiently generate returns. The third bucket focuses on ‘Capital Intensity’ and is home to service sector businesses such as banks and insurance firms. Finally, ‘Profitability Transformation’ tends to include more economically sensitive companies.

Most of the fund invests in developed markets, with around 87% invested in North America, Europe and the UK. It also invests in some higher-risk emerging markets, such as Indonesia. As of the end of April, the fund held 57 names out of the thousands that make up the managers investable universe. Holding a smaller number of investments can increase risk, as each has a larger impact on performance.

Since the end of 2020, the team has held the view that inflation and interest rates will rise. Over that time, they’ve increased the fund’s investments in financials companies, which they believe could benefit in this environment. New investments include Indonesian banks, Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, as well as Brazilian stock exchange B3 and American investment bank Goldman Sachs.

On the other hand, the team has reduced exposure to a number of companies, where yields have fallen and the income on offer is no longer as attractive. These include pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and engineering services company Qualcomm.

Investors should be aware that charges are taken from capital, which can increase the yield but reduces the potential for capital growth. The managers also have the flexibility to use derivatives, this can increase risk.

Culture

Newton Investment Management is responsible for this fund and operates under the umbrella of BNY Mellon. Equity income investing is an important part of Newton’s business and, alongside this fund’s three co-managers, there are other experienced portfolio managers in the equity team, focused on different regions.

BNY Mellon is a large, US-based firm so the managers have plenty of analysts and resources at their disposal. Until mid-2019 the fund operated under the Newton banner but following a rebrand the fund has since changed to that of the parent company.

We like that the fund managers are incentivised in a way that aligns their interests with those of long-term investors. That said, there have been some significant fund manager departures in recent years, and we hope the current team will provide some stability for investors.

ESG integration

The team at BNY Mellon (formerly Newton) believes responsibly managed companies are better placed to achieve sustainable competitive advantage and provide strong long-term growth. They’ve invested a significant amount of time and resource into their Responsible Investment proposition in recent years, including the hire of Therese Niklasson, the firm’s Global Head of Sustainable Investment, who we have long held in high regard.

A dedicated Responsible Investment team exercises the firm’s voting rights, coordinates engagement with investee companies and contributes to public debate on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters. The team reports on their engagement progress in their annual Responsible Investment and Stewardship report, and their quarterly ESG report (both available on the Newton website). The ESG Report also includes some of the most comprehensive voting rationales available across the industry.

The fund management team believes responsibly managed companies are better placed to achieve consistent competitive advantages and provide strong long-term growth. This fund is not exclusions-based, which means it can invest in any sector. That said, the managers won’t invest in companies where they believe poor ESG management could impact the long-term sustainability of a company’s dividends. For example, they don’t view some energy companies as sustainable, and tend to avoid areas such as gambling.

There is also a ‘Sustainable’ version of this fund, which follows a similar investment philosophy and process as this fund but excludes certain industries.

Cost

The fund is normally available for an annual ongoing charge of 0.79%. We negotiated a 0.24% saving though, so it’s available on the HL platform for 0.55%. Part of the fund discount is achieved through a loyalty bonus, which could be subject to tax if held outside of an ISA or SIPP. The HL platform fee of up to 0.45% per year also applies.

Performance

Prior to 2022, global income funds didn’t perform as well as the broader global market or funds focused on growth for several years. This is partly because the US market and technology companies with the potential for high growth performed well, but most global income funds don’t invest as much in these areas as they don’t tend to pay as much in dividends.

However, performance over the last 12 months has been more mixed, although the fund has performed better than both the global stock market and the average fund in the IA global sector over this period. Much of this outperformance occurred between May 2022 and December 2022 when both value investing and income stocks were in favour. Since the beginning of 2023 the fund has lagged as the market rotated back towards growth companies off the back of lower inflation and lower interest rate expectations. Please note past performance isn’t a guide to future returns, this is a short period on which to assess performance and there have been the recent manager changes noted above.

Companies that form the core of the fund have recently performed well, including financial company Munich Reinsurance. A lack of exposure to big tech companies that have fallen in value, such as Tesla and Amazon, has also helped.

Many companies had to cut or suspend their dividends in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and this means the fund’s level of income fell 10%. The income has now improved and dividend payments in 2022 reached the highest level since inception. The fund currently yields 3.00%. As always yields and income are not guaranteed and will change over time.

Annual percentage growth Apr 18 -

Apr 19 Apr 19 -

Apr 20 Apr 20 -

Apr 21 Apr 21 -

Apr 22 Apr 22 -

Apr 23 BNY Mellon Global Income 15.87% -2.84% 18.10% 15.62% 6.22% FTSE World 11.69% -1.00% 33.87% 6.09% 3.24% IA Global Equity Income 7.87% -5.50% 26.05% 8.55% 3.68%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Total returns with income reinvested. Source: Lipper IM* to 30/04/2023.

Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.