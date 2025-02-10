Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Our editorial process

Our content review process

Hargreaves Lansdown's editorial process is built on earning and maintaining trust, providing insight, clarity, and accuracy. Learn more about our commitment to high editorial standards.
Published Feb 10, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

As the UK's No.1 platform for private investors, we take pride in aiming to provide our clients the best investment and personal finance content in the world. Insight, expertise, ideas and analysis which you won’t find anywhere else.

We’re not just here to provide 'good' content. Our clients trust us and expect the highest-quality insights and analysis from us to make the best possible financial decisions for them and their family.

We take this responsibility seriously.

We want to empower clients to save and invest with confidence for a better financial future. That’s why we're obsessed with making sure our content meets these high expectations and adheres to editorial rigour in our comprehensive and robust review process, which prioritises:

  1. Earning and maintaining trust

  2. Maintaining high editorial standards

  3. Accuracy, insight and analysis

  4. Continual monitoring and updating our content

Our editorial team is responsible for upholding these high editorial standards. All content goes through a rigorous and robust editorial process to ensure accuracy, sourcing and relevancy.

What does our editorial process look like?

  • An article brief is created and discussed with the editor and wider editorial team. Here the article idea is refined and perfected, ensuring its relevancy and usefulness.

  • The article is then written by one of our expert writers, who have been put through comprehensive training to ensure their HL product knowledge and writing acumen.

  • The article is then peer checked according to our Professional Standards Framework and submitted to our editor.

  • They will go on to edit the content in line with our editorial guidelines, tone of voice, and stylistic framework. This process also involves checking for accuracy and making sure our content is as accessible as possible.

  • Once it’s been given a rigorous edit, our financial promotions team review the article to ensure the piece in question adheres to regulatory requirements as set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

  • Once this process is finalised, the article is passed to our digital team, who optimise the article and get it live onto the News and Insight section of our website and mobile app. During this process, it's also passed through our digital testing team to make sure everything displays in line with our standards once uploaded online.

And we don’t stop there.

In our search to offer the most relevant, engaging and useful content for our clients, we're continuously monitoring, listening and updating our ways of working.

We take client feedback on what content you want, how you want it, and when you want it, to make sure we're always serving clients with the right content, at the right time, to help you get ahead in world of investments, markets and money. It’s what gets us out of bed every morning and will keep us doing just that in the future.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Editors choice. The week's top investment stories, free in your inbox every Saturday
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Maike Currie
Maike Currie
Head of Content

Maike's role is to provide strategic direction on all targeted communications and content, driving engagement and deepening relationships with our clients.

Matt Taylor
Matthew Taylor
Editor

Matthew is the Content Editor and strategist within HL's Editorial team and is responsible for our market leading Investment Times magazine, as well as articles and regular topical feature pages. He first joined HL in 2017, starting out on the Investment Helpdesk before then becoming a Senior within the Investment Helpdesk.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 10th February 2025