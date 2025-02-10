Our content review process

As the UK's No.1 platform for private investors, we take pride in aiming to provide our clients the best investment and personal finance content in the world. Insight, expertise, ideas and analysis which you won’t find anywhere else.

We’re not just here to provide 'good' content. Our clients trust us and expect the highest-quality insights and analysis from us to make the best possible financial decisions for them and their family.

We take this responsibility seriously.

We want to empower clients to save and invest with confidence for a better financial future. That’s why we're obsessed with making sure our content meets these high expectations and adheres to editorial rigour in our comprehensive and robust review process, which prioritises:

Earning and maintaining trust Maintaining high editorial standards Accuracy, insight and analysis Continual monitoring and updating our content

Our editorial team is responsible for upholding these high editorial standards. All content goes through a rigorous and robust editorial process to ensure accuracy, sourcing and relevancy.

What does our editorial process look like?

An article brief is created and discussed with the editor and wider editorial team. Here the article idea is refined and perfected, ensuring its relevancy and usefulness.

The article is then written by one of our expert writers, who have been put through comprehensive training to ensure their HL product knowledge and writing acumen.

The article is then peer checked according to our Professional Standards Framework and submitted to our editor.

They will go on to edit the content in line with our editorial guidelines, tone of voice, and stylistic framework. This process also involves checking for accuracy and making sure our content is as accessible as possible.

Once it’s been given a rigorous edit, our financial promotions team review the article to ensure the piece in question adheres to regulatory requirements as set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Once this process is finalised, the article is passed to our digital team, who optimise the article and get it live onto the News and Insight section of our website and mobile app. During this process, it's also passed through our digital testing team to make sure everything displays in line with our standards once uploaded online.

And we don’t stop there.

In our search to offer the most relevant, engaging and useful content for our clients, we're continuously monitoring, listening and updating our ways of working.

We take client feedback on what content you want, how you want it, and when you want it, to make sure we're always serving clients with the right content, at the right time, to help you get ahead in world of investments, markets and money. It’s what gets us out of bed every morning and will keep us doing just that in the future.