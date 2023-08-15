Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Updated Tuesday 20th February 2024
Live blog covering today's important financial market events and news
1:20pm
Conservatives under pressure as Labour looks set to commit to triple lock
8:40am
Oil prices edge multi-week highs
8:30am
China concerns weigh despite stimulus
1 DAY AGO
5 tax cuts the Chancellor could focus on in the Spring Budget
1 DAY AGO
Older borrowers ditch mortgages and equity release as rates rise
1 DAY AGO
Market report - FTSE 100 flat in early trade after hotter than expected US inflation data
4 DAYS AGO
Oil price approaches $83 a barrel amid geopolitical tension
4 DAYS AGO
UK retail sales rise more than expected, most in three years
4 DAYS AGO
FTSE 100 ends the week on a brighter note despite recession news
5 DAYS AGO
Wall Street shrugs off hard landing concerns
5 DAYS AGO
Oil prices dip as US crude stocks rise.
5 DAYS AGO
The UK economy went into recession, contracting by 0.3% in Q4
6 DAYS AGO
Inflation: What it means for pensioners
6 DAYS AGO
Inflation: What it means for mortgages
6 DAYS AGO
Inflation: Comfort eating became more affordable
6 DAYS AGO
Inflation: Energy bills are still a stretch for millions of families
6 DAYS AGO
Inflation: Petrol prices put upward pressure on inflation
6 DAYS AGO
UK inflation stubborn but less moody
6 DAYS AGO
US inflation comes in higher than expected, with exuberance waning on Wall Street

Investing like a millionaire – our ISA millionaires’ most popular funds in 2024
Sarah Coles
Sarah Coles
Head of Personal Finance
3 shares with history on their side
Steve-Clayton-2023
Steve Clayton
Head of Equity Research

What’s next for the State Pension and how to get the full amount
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis
Cost of retirement soars by £8,000 a year – 5 tips to boost your pension
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis
9 things we want to see in the 2024 Spring Budget
GettyImages-183887910 (1).jpg
Spring Budget 2024
Article
How we are juggling pensions, savings and investments: mind the resilience gaps
30 January 2024 - 23 mins
Switch your money on
Personal finance
Podcast

Next week on the stock market

19th - 23rd Feb 2024
  • The outlook for 2024 is in focus for several UK Banks
  • Demand for BAE Systems' products is likely to remain robust
  • AI investment will be in the spotlight at WPP
Insights for the week ahead

BHP – no major surprises from half year results
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Barclays – optimistic new guidance
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
NatWest - Q4 net interest margin better than expected
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Centrica - dividends jump despite falling profits
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

AXA Framlington Global Technology: February 2024 fund update
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
CT European Select: February 2024 fund update
Kate-Marshall
Kate Marshall
Lead Investment Analyst
Asia and emerging markets sector review – elections, markets, and dragons
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst
Jupiter India: February 2024 fund update
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF September 2023 Update
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan ETF: August 2023 Update
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

Tritax Big Box REIT – potential offer to buy UKCM
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Schroder Asia Pacific: January 2024 trust update
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

