EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Managed Income: March 2023 fund update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

Gregory Herbert joined EdenTree in October 2022 and took over as lead manager of the fund in March 2023

Responsible investment screens were integrated into the fund’s investment process in 2021

The fund continues to combine shares, infrastructure, REITs, bonds and cash to give it the potential to deliver healthy levels of income alongside long-term growth

This fund was removed from the Wealth Shortlist in March 2023

How it fits in a portfolio

The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Managed Income fund aims to pay a higher income than many other funds. It mainly invests in shares which offer the potential to generate an income and growth over the long term.

The rest of the fund is invested in infrastructure, REITs, bonds and cash. Some investments in bonds and cash provide diversification and could reduce part of the volatility that normally comes with only investing in shares. Exposure to infrastructure and REITs could help provide some shelter against increasing inflation, though there is no guarantee.

We think the fund could work well in a portfolio focused on trying to achieve an income, alongside some capital growth. It could also provide some diversification alongside equity funds in a more adventurous income-focused portfolio.

Manager

Gregory Herbert took over as lead manager of the fund on 1 March 2023, having joined EdenTree during 2022. He is joined by co-manager Michael Sheehan. Herbert will have overall responsibility for the fund going forward, with Sheehan having most input into the bond part of the fund.

The pair take over from Chris Hiorns, who had managed the fund since November 2020. Hiorns remains at EdenTree but will be focusing on his European equity fund going forward and will not have any direct involvement in this strategy. He will be on hand to discuss investment ideas with Herbert and Sheehan if required.

Herbert joined the business from Jupiter, where he had worked since 2005. During his time at Jupiter, he was a manager of European, North American and Global equity income funds, so has experience of investing within an income generating framework.

Sheehan joined from abrdn in 2021 and is part of the fixed income team at EdenTree. He is a named co-manager on some bond strategies such as the Global Impact Bond fund. At abrdn he helped to manage European investment grade credit funds.

Process

At the end of February 2023, the fund had around 81% invested in shares, 14% in bonds and 5% in cash. The amount invested in each area can change over time though, depending on where the managers see the most opportunity. More will be invested in shares when the outlook for companies to grow profits and dividends is good. But when it's less certain, bonds will feature more. Bonds can offer an attractive income and over the long term their prices haven't tended to rise and fall as much as share prices.

Herbert likes to break his company share investments into different baskets, to reflect the different types of potential return over time. The main three baskets are: dividend growth, capital preservers and value.

Dividend growth companies are those who may not be paying a high dividend at the moment, but have potential to increase their dividend over time. Companies that increase their dividend over time can also benefit from share price increases too. Capital preservers are usually more mature businesses that pay a higher dividend, and this is expected by shareholders to be a meaningful part of the overall return from investing in the shares. Value companies are those where the share price may have fallen for different reasons, but Herbert thinks there is potential for this to recover.

The blend of these three baskets could result in smoother returns over time rather than focusing on any one of those areas, but there are no guarantees.

While there have been some changes over the 12 months to end of February before Herbert and Sheehan took over, these were relatively limited, particularly towards the end of 2022 and start of 2023. As you would expect when new managers take over a fund, there will be a period of adjustment for the fund to be brought into line with the investments that the new managers want to hold going forward.

Since Herbert joined in 2022, he discussed all trades with Hiorns before they were made, which means that he was in agreement with the changes being made.

The fund can invest in emerging markets, which increases risk if used.

Culture

Collaboration is an important part of EdenTree's culture. Based in their City of London office, the investment team all work around the same desk and are encouraged to share investment thoughts and ideas, whilst also challenging others. They're independent thinkers and aren't afraid to take a view that's different from other investors.

We like that Herbert’s only fund manager role at EdenTree is on this fund, meaning he is fully focused on it. While Sheehan has other fund management responsibilities, there is crossover between the bonds held in this fund and the bonds he invests holds in his other fund, making it easier to manage.

ESG Integration

Historically, this fund didn’t apply the same screening process as other EdenTree funds, but this changed in November 2021.

EdenTree is widely regarded as a leader in responsible investment, which is impressive given the firm’s relatively small size. ESG factors are considered by all fund managers, who work closely with the firm’s Responsible Investment team to generate ideas, analyse opportunities, create diversified portfolios and undertake ongoing evaluation.

Most of the firm’s funds fall within their ‘Responsible and Sustainable’ range, which screen out companies deemed harmful to society, and consider how each company’s products and services contribute positively to the environment and society. These funds and their investment processes are overseen by an independent panel of responsible and sustainable investing experts, who are also on hand to provide advice on key ESG issues where necessary.

The team at EdenTree seeks to vote at the meetings of all UK companies they hold shares in and has appointed a third-party advisory service to take care of overseas voting. The team tends to vote in support of company management except where proposals are in breach of UK corporate governance best practice or are viewed as not being in the interests of shareholders.

They engage with companies where existing corporate governance arrangements or management proposals cause concern. A quarterly Global Corporate Governance report outlines the voting activity undertaken by the team and a rationale is provided for votes against management and abstentions. The team also produces a Responsible Investment Activity report, which includes information on their engagement activity, and a wide range of ESG and responsible investing insight articles, all available via their website.

Cost

This fund has an ongoing annual charge of 0.78%, but we've secured HL clients an ongoing saving of 0.43%. This means you pay a net ongoing charge of 0.35%. This discount is achieved through a loyalty bonus, which could be subject to tax if held outside of an ISA or SIPP. The HL platform fee of up to 0.45% per year also applies.

Please note the fund's charges can be taken from capital. This increases the yield, but reduces the potential for capital growth.

Performance

Producing a higher income is the fund’s priority, but it also focuses on capital growth, and preserving capital when the share market is falling. During Hiorns’ period as lead manager from November 2020 to February 2023, the fund performed better than the average fund in the sector. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future, particularly following a change in management team.

Over the 12 months to end of February 2023, the fund also outpaced the average return of peers in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, returning 1.70%* compared with -1.12%.

Investments in company shares provided a positive return over the 12 months. Within this part of the fund, it was shares held in Europe and Japan that provided the best returns. The bonds held in the fund provided negative returns, which was down to the rising interest rate environment that saw most bonds lose value over the 12 months.

A positive return over the 12 months is a good outcome given the market environment that included high inflation, interest rate rises and a war on the ground in Europe.

The fund had a yield of 4.78% as at the end of February 2023. Remember though, yields and income aren’t guaranteed and can change over time.

It is difficult to have forward looking performance expectations for the fund given the change in management, however based on Herbert’s investment philosophy and the funds focus on income, it is reasonable to expect the fund to provide some protection when markets fall, but not keep pace when markets rally.

Annual percentage growth Feb 18 -

Feb 19 Feb 19 -

Feb 20 Feb 20 -

Feb 21 Feb 21 -

Feb 22 Feb 22 -

Feb 23 EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Managed Income 1.59% -1.58% 6.65% 10.60% 1.70% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% -0.03% 5.15% 10.65% 4.30% -1.12%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM to 28/02/2023. Income has been reinvested in the above figures.

Find out more about EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Managed Income including charges

EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Managed Income Key investor information

Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.