Fund sector reviews

Our fund research team review the performance of stock markets and individual funds across various sectors. Read our latest updates below.

February 2024

Asia and emerging markets sector review – elections, markets, and dragons
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

January 2024

Japan sector funds review – is age of deflation over?
Kate Marshall
Kate Marshall
Lead Investment Analyst
Global funds sector review - early rate cuts becoming unlikely?
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
UK sector review – what’s next for the UK stock market in 2024?
Joseph Hill
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst

December 2023

European stock market and funds review – eurozone inflation drops more than expected
Kate Marshall
Kate Marshall
Lead Investment Analyst
US funds sector review – interest rate cuts on the way?
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst

November 2023

Mixed and total return sector review – mixed economic data and peak rates
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
Asia and emerging markets sector review – will China hit its growth target?
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst
Bond funds sector review – are we near peak interest rates?
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
Global Sector review – Japan finally tightens monetary policy
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst

October 2023

UK stock market review – market resilient as hopes of a rate peak grow
Joseph Hill
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst

September 2023

European stock market and funds review – have we hit the interest rate peak?
Joseph Hill
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst
US funds sector review – are US regional banks in trouble?
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst

August 2023

Mixed and total return sector review – keep calm and carry on?
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
Bond funds sector review – more interest rate rises and long and variable lags
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
Asia and emerging markets sector review – improved growth outlook
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

July 2023

UK stock market and funds review – inflation headlines mask a compelling valuation opportunity
Joseph Hill
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst
Global fund and stock market review – Chinese recovery continues to stall
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
Japan deep dive – are we on the cusp of a bull market?
Fund research team

June 2023

European stock market and funds review – is now a good time to invest?
Josef Licsauer
