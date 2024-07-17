What Labour means for you and your money

What does a Labour General Election win mean for your pension?
Labour’s plans to tax private school fees – what can you do?
Labour win 2024 UK General Election – what it means for your money
Labour manifesto 2024 – what it means for your money

Susannah Streeter, Head of Money & Markets, discusses how a Labour government could effect your money.

Helen Morrissey, Head of Retirement Analysis, talks about how Labour's win could affect pensions.

Sarah Coles, Head of Personal Finance, discusses what could happen to your tax bill after the general election.

