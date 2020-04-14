A friend of a friend told me...

Although the specific details about your finances are quite personal, you probably speak to your friends and family about financial matters.

From recommending shares through to anecdotes about how they’ve saved money, we all get advice from our friends from time to time.

On one hand, we think that’s great. At HL, we want people to invest and save with confidence and we’re pleased that investing and saving is a hot topic of conversation.

On the other hand, relying solely on informal chats with your friends to make financial decisions might not give you the best results.

Here are a few reasons why you should speak to the experts to check you’re not being led up the garden path.

Money’s an emotive topic

This reason is especially applicable to advice from your family.

Everyone wants to see their family doing well financially. Older members of the family who’ve ‘been there and done that’ might speak from life experience in an attempt to give you advice. But it’s likely that times have changed since they needed to make the decisions you’re facing now.

Your family are also likely to be the ones you speak to at sensitive times, such as after a divorce or the loss of a loved one. As there are often financial decisions to be made at raw emotional moments, it’s easy to take advice from family and friends just to get it off your plate.

A financial adviser is emotionally removed from your circumstances and can provide more clear-minded advice than your family may be able to. They’ll still treat your situation delicately but by helping you make decisions, they’ll be able to take some of the emotional weight off your shoulders.

Friends will over simplify things

Our finances are a personal subject area and it’s likely that information like your salary are only known by your spouse and your mortgage provider.

Because of our reluctance to share too much with our friends and family, they’ll never get the full picture. Any advice they give might not help your financial situation as much as you first thought.

Like your mortgage provider, or any other financial institution, a financial adviser is impartial and discrete which lets you share more detail with confidence. With more information at their fingertips, an adviser can help you build a more complete strategy.

Past success isn’t a measure of future success

Whether it’s career advice or advice on which car to buy, much of the advice we give our friends is anecdotal.

Even if your friend has given you advice based on what they did yesterday, the world of investing moves so quickly, their advice could already be out of date.

Not even an adviser with years of experience can predict how the stock market will change over time.

One thing‘s for sure though, you can’t make predictions based on past performance. Instead, an adviser will look at your attitude to risk. They’ll also look at your finances as a whole and make sure your investments fit in with your goals.

This article is not personal advice, all investments can go up and down in value, so you could get back less than you put in. If you’re unsure whether an investment or course of action is right for you seek advice.

