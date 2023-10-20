NS&I pulls top 6.2% fixed-rate deal – where to look now?

A host of banks and building societies have removed products from the savings market.

There’s also nearly £2tn currently held in savings accounts. It’s therefore crucial for everyone to make sure they’re squeezing as much out of their cash as they can.

What does it mean for savings rates?

This rate retreat is particularly focused on fixed-term products at the top end of the market. And is a result of the withdrawal of NS&I’s 1 year fixed rate of 6.2% – the highest ever rate for its savings bond.

The river of cash flowing into NS&I has now been diverted to the next best products in the market.

Because a lot of those rates are provided by smaller banks, with smaller capacities, the best rates are disappearing fast.

For longer fixed terms, we saw the most exciting deals some time ago. With the last three-year fix over 6% disappearing in August.

The days of ever-rising fixed rates might be behind us. If we’re looking down the mountain from this point, it could be a good idea to snap up the better deals before they’re gone.

Remember, fixed rates normally don’t let you take out your savings until after the term ends. It’s a good idea to make sure you’ve already built up an emergency savings pot you can get to quickly before fixing other savings.

What about easy access rates?

So far, the easy and instant-access market has been relatively unaffected by the withdrawal of the NS&I bond.

The rates are more heavily influenced by the base interest rate (currently paused at a 15-year high), and top rates have pushed comfortably above 5% as a result.

With expectations that the base rate will stay high for the foreseeable future, it means we’re not expecting variable rates to drop significantly any time soon.

However, inflation is reducing the spending power of our money as savings rates are below the level of rising prices. So, it’s important to shop around to get a better deal. Especially considering the gap between the top and bottom rate is more than 4%.

Break bad savings habits

There’s a big NS&I shaped hole in the savings market right now, and it’s the smaller bank and building societies who are filling it.

Whatever type of savings account you’re looking for, it’s important to look beyond big high street banks.

By relying on customer inertia, big high street banks can get away with offering lower rates to their customers. Smaller banks, on the other hand, compete hard for your cash. Offering better rates and a greater variety of terms than the big banks.

